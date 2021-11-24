Gap Stock Lower; Recovery Hits 'Speed Bump,' Wells Fargo Says

Gap's third quarter 'was worse than feared, and the recovery story has hit a major speed bump,' writes Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow.

Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report shares dropped on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings report and Wells Fargo slashed its price target for the apparel retailer to $40 from $25.

“The third quarter was worse than feared, and the recovery story has hit a major speed bump,” Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow wrote in a commentary.

“While expectations on GPS had become as bearish as any name in our space heading into earnings, yesterday’s 3Q print was downright disappointing across the board.

“GPS missed [the] 3Q top line by about 10% and guided down the fiscal year by about 40%, calling out material challenges in supply chain as the driver.”

Gap Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Miss

The San Francisco company's stock recently traded at $18.61, down 21%. It had dropped 28% in the six months through Tuesday.

“The biggest issue we see is the stock is now heading to the ‘penalty box,’ as management has created a near-term credibility issue,” Boruchow said.

It “raised guidance and called out its supply chain prowess just three months ago. And today it materially cut guidance, while others in the space appear to be navigating the pressures fairly well.”

Further, “What is most confusing to us is GPS is highlighting a material margin hit from air freight in the second half of the year, while also slashing their revenue outlook (typically we'd expect to see one benefit the other),” he said

“It will take time for investors to regain trust in the story, we'll be patient, but the path forward will take time. ... The company has a major opportunity to transform into a compelling recovery story again in 2022.”

