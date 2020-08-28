Gap Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss - Shares Higher

Apparel retailer Gap (GPS) - Get Report reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss as it strengthened its online efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the quarter ended Aug. 1 the San Francisco company swung to a loss of $62 million, or 17 cents a share, from earnings of $168 million, or 44 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue fell 18% to $3.28 billion from $4.01 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet was looking for a loss of 41 cents a share on sales of $2.91 billion.

"Our strong performance in the second quarter reflects the customer response to our brands, products and experiences, particularly as we’ve rapidly adapted to the changing environment," Chief Executive Sonia Syngal said in a statement.

Gap shares at last check were 2% higher at $17.74.

The company said that it nearly doubled its e-commerce business year over year in the quarter.

Comparable sales in the quarter were up 1%, driven by the digital business, which added over 3.5 million new customers in the quarter.

Gross-profit margin was 35.1%, 3.8 percentage points narrower than it was a year earlier, as a result of factors including “increased shipping expense as online sales grew and the company leveraged its stores to fulfill strong online demand,” the company said.

Old Navy sales declined 5% overall. Online sales more than doubled while in-store sales fell 36%.

Within Athleta, the athletic-apparel division, net sales were up 6%, reflecting an increase in online sales of 74% and a 45% decline in in-store sales. Athleta comparable sales grew 19%.

"I’m confident that our purpose-driven lifestyle brands, size and scale, and advantaged digital capabilities are helping us win now and position us for growth," Syngal said.

Citi recently doubled its price target on Gap to $24 a share on the strength of the untapped potential of its Athleta brand. The firm values Athleta at about $3.6 billion.