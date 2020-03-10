Gap Reopens New York Corporate Office Following Coronavirus Scare

Gap closed the office last Friday after saying that a worker contracted the disease.

Gap (GPS) - Get Report reopened its New York corporate office Tuesday after determining that a worker who previously was reported to have contracted the coronavirus wasn't infected.

The company sent a memo to its workforce on Friday saying that a worker at its corporate office had a confirmed case of the disease and told workers to work from home until further notice.

Further notice came on Monday.

"We can confirm that the report of an individual in our Gap headquarters building in New York testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) was inaccurate,” Gap spokesperson Trina Somera said while also confirming that the office reopened on Monday.

Somera said that the company closed the office "out of an abundance of caution."

