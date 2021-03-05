TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Gap Higher as J.P. Morgan Notes Outlook, Sees 5 Key Catalysts

Gap management's forecast prompted a price-target lift at J.P. Morgan, which sees a number of catalysts.
Author:
Publish date:

Gap  (GPS) - Get Report shares rose Friday as its latest earnings report drew a positive reaction from J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss.

He noted in a commentary that management forecast mid- to high-teens-percent net sales growth and a 5% operating margin for fiscal 2021, which began Feb. 1.

Gap recently traded at $27.30, up 7.6%. It has surged 91% over the past year, withstanding the huge blow that the COVID pandemic laid on the apparel sector and the broader economy.

Boss raised his price target to $32 from $30 and affirmed his overweight rating. He sees “five key catalysts on tap” for Gap.

· Spending of government stimulus money at Old Navy.

· The launch of the Yeezy clothing line at Gap, which is expected by June 30.

· A retail recovery at Banana Republic, sparked by occasion spending and dressware in the second half of fiscal 2021.

· A strategic review of European company-operated stores, with potential closures or conversion to a franchise model.

· A strategic review of Intermix, a women’s fashion brand owned by Gap.

Kohl's Activist Investors Seek Control of the Board

At Jefferies, on the other hand, analyst Janine Stichter was a bit less enthusiastic. “The fourth quarter was mixed,” she wrote in a commentary.

There were “signs of the company's Power Plan taking hold in the form of significant occupancy leverage, lower markdowns, and a better trend at the core Gap brand,” she said.

But that was “offset by a moderating trend at Old Navy. Margin enhancing initiatives are encouraging, but we look for greater clarity around Old Navy, which remains the key profit driver for GPS,” she said.

Stichter affirmed her hold rating and raised her price target to $25 from $24.

What to Watch Out for in Kohl's Earnings
INVESTING

Kohl's Activist Investors Push for Control of the Board

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Tech Stocks Slump as Bond Yields Rise on Jobs Data

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Tesla Facing $275 Billion Market Cap Loss As Bond Yields Surge; Shares at 3-Month Low

Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
INVESTING

COVID Tester Fulgent Higher on Earnings Beat and Guidance

Oil Prices Supported by Iran Sanctions, Even As U.S. Producers Add 17 Rigs
INVESTING

Oil Prices Surge to 2-Year High on OPEC Cuts, Jobs Growth

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Price Targets Get Cut After Earnings Miss

cramer-today-th-1212
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Jobs Report, Broadcom, Costco, Palantir, Cathie Wood, Stock Market Friday

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Falls as Bond Volatility Saps Demand for Cryptocurrencies