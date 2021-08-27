Premarket Movers Friday - Gap, Peloton, VMware, Workday

Stock futures edged higher Friday ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that could provide Wall Street with clues about the central bank's plans for pulling back on stimulus.

Peloton Stock Slumps on Bike Price Cut, Dow Futures Gain Ahead of Powell Speech

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. Gap GPS | Up 6.83%

Shares of Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report advanced before the bell Friday. The multi-brand retailer reported second-quarter sales that topped $4 billion, the highest in more than a decade.

Gap boosted its 2021 profit forecasts, thanks to solid summer traffic and the first "back to school" push in two years.

2. Peloton PTON | Down 7.78%

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report fell sharply early Friday after the digital-fitness-company slashed the price of its most-popular bike and issued a revenue outlook that was below estimates.

3. VMware VMW | Down 6.45%

Shares of VMware (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report traded lower in premarket trading after the enterprise software company reported lower-than-expected cloud revenue but overall fiscal second quarter earnings and revenue were in line with estimates.

4. Workday WDAY | Up 7.07%

Shares of Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report were rising ahead of the bell after the HR software and services company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and offered upbeat guidance after the bell Thursday.

5. Bill.com BILL | Up 14.95%

Shares of Bill.com jumped in premarket trading Friday a day after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales that exceeded expectations even as its losses were wider.

Analysts at Susquehanaa and KeyBanc raised their price targets on the stock.