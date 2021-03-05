TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Gap, Imax, Oracle

Gap, Imax, Oracle, IDT and W&T Offshore are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were mixed Friday with tech stocks sliding as rising Treasury yields rekindled concerns on Wall Street that a recovering economy will boost inflation.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Gap |  Increase 7.1%

Gap  (GPS) - Get Report rose after its latest earnings drew a positive reaction from J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss, who raised his price target on the stock to $32 from $30 and affirmed his overweight rating. 

Gap posted better-than-expected earnings, but missed on sales.

2. Imax | Increase 15.6%

Imax  (IMAX) - Get Report climbed after Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon raised his price target on the motion picture technology company to $25 from $24 while keeping an outperform rating after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat. 

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey raised his target on Imax to $24 from $22 while keeping a buy rating.

3. Oracle | Increase 7.1%

Shares of Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Report advanced after Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded shares of the software giant to overweight from equal weight and raised his share price target to $80 from $66. 

He said investors have ignored Oracle because strong cloud products like Fusion were overshadowed by poorly performing segments.

4. IDT | Increase 13.5%

IDT  (IDT) - Get Report was rising after the payment and communications company said second-quarter revenue increased 5% to $340 million from $324 million a year ago, while adjusted Ebitda increased to $16.3 million from $7.4 million.

5. W&T Offshore | Increase 6.4%

Shares of W&T Offshore  (WTI) - Get Report surged after the independent oil and natural gas producer recently beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. 

Oil companies in general were climbing after U.S. oil prices traded past $66 for the first time in nearly two years. 

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
