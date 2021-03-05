5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Gap, Imax, Oracle

Gap, Imax, Oracle, IDT and W&T Offshore are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were mixed Friday with tech stocks sliding as rising Treasury yields rekindled concerns on Wall Street that a recovering economy will boost inflation.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Gap | Increase 7.1%

Gap (GPS) - Get Report rose after its latest earnings drew a positive reaction from J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss, who raised his price target on the stock to $32 from $30 and affirmed his overweight rating.

Gap posted better-than-expected earnings, but missed on sales.

2. Imax | Increase 15.6%

Imax (IMAX) - Get Report climbed after Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon raised his price target on the motion picture technology company to $25 from $24 while keeping an outperform rating after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey raised his target on Imax to $24 from $22 while keeping a buy rating.

3. Oracle | Increase 7.1%

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report advanced after Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded shares of the software giant to overweight from equal weight and raised his share price target to $80 from $66.

He said investors have ignored Oracle because strong cloud products like Fusion were overshadowed by poorly performing segments.

4. IDT | Increase 13.5%

IDT (IDT) - Get Report was rising after the payment and communications company said second-quarter revenue increased 5% to $340 million from $324 million a year ago, while adjusted Ebitda increased to $16.3 million from $7.4 million.

5. W&T Offshore | Increase 6.4%

Shares of W&T Offshore (WTI) - Get Report surged after the independent oil and natural gas producer recently beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Oil companies in general were climbing after U.S. oil prices traded past $66 for the first time in nearly two years.