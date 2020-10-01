Gap Hiring Over 10,000 Workers for Holiday Season

Gap will hire more than 10,000 new workers to assist with surging demand during the holiday season.

Gap (GPS) - Get Report said on Thursday that it plans to hire more than 10,000 new workers to help support its customer service, as the retailer gears up for the holiday season.

“We know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide a safe and seamless shopping experience,” said Sheila Peters, head of People and Culture at Gap Inc.

Roles are offered across six fulfillment locations and three customer-contact locations. The positions include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, and serving customers through the customer contact centers.

Gap is looking into allocating the new hires across Tennessee, New York, Ohio, California, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada, Illinois, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Seattle.

The company will be hiring virtually. Applicants can apply online through the U.S. and Canada seasonal hiring career pages at jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal, according to its statement.

Customer contact workers can choose to work remotely, and fulfillment-center workers can choose their working hours during the weekends, days, and nights.

Gap hired more than 50,000 employees in the first half to meet consumer demand. In the second quarter Gap served 3.5 million new customers through its online channels.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gap launched curbside pickup and buy-online-pickup-in-store.

Gap’s This Way Ahead program continues to provide jobs to underserved youth 16 to 24 years old.

Gap's Old Navy brand expects to hire 5% of its new entry-level store staff from This Way Ahead participants by 2025.

The San Francisco parent operates the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands.

In August, Gap shares rose after Citi analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, citing the untapped potential of the Athleta brand.

At last check Gap shares were trading up 2.6% at $17.48.