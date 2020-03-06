Gap Closes New York HQ After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The infected employee is not in the office and is recovering at home, according to an internal memo.

Gap (GPS) - Get Report closed its New York corporate headquarters after an employee contracted the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported after viewing an internal memo informing the retailer's employees of the situation.

The infected person isn't at the office and is recovering at home, the memo said.

The office, located at 55 Thomas Street in lower Manhattan is “taking extreme precaution” in deciding to close the office while telling employees to work from home until further notice, the memo said, Bloomberg reported.

Efforts to reach Gap's headquarters for confirmation were unsuccessful.

Gap shares were rising 0.45% to $13.42 in trading Friday.

Gap isn’t the only retailer adjusting to life as part of the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

On Thursday, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report announced that it was restricting all cross-border international travel to business-critical trips as the big box multi-national retailer responds to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Walmart’s chief people officer, Donna Morris, and chief medical officer, Dr. Tom Van Gilder, sent a note to Walmart associates Thursday about the new directive.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of our associates, customers and business partners as we monitor the spread of the coronavirus disease around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing additional guidelines pertaining to travel that are effective immediately,” the note partially read. “We expect these guidelines to be in place for at least the months of March and April, so plan accordingly.”