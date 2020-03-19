Gaming Stocks Are Holding Up Relatively Well as Consumers Stay Home

A wide variety of games and gaming platforms have seen activity levels jump over the last two months.

It’s not hard to grasp why the shares of companies such as Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report and Nintendo (NTDOY) have held up relatively well during the market’s recent plunge.

With tens of millions of U.S. and European consumers for now spending the vast majority of their time at home, a number of popular games and gaming platforms have witnessed usage spikes. Among other things, we’ve seen:

Also, while conditions are beginning to improve in China, mobile app data firm App Annie did report that China’s average weekly game downloads rose 80% in February, when the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on China was at its peak. And Chinese tech giant Tencent (TCEHY) stated on a Wednesday earnings call that its users “are increasing their time spent on a whole range of digital content services, including [Tencent’s] online games, video, and reading services,” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Notably, Tencent also thinks that the effects of some of the changes in consumer and business activity that have happened in recent weeks will prove to be “structural,” meaning they impact behavior long after the COVID-19 outbreak has subsided. “[We] think that there will be some temporary changes in consumer behavior [that] revert to normal relatively quickly, but there'll also be some structural changes to consumer and especially enterprise behavior that will be longer lasting,” said Tencent chief strategy officer James Mitchell.

Should Mitchell prove right, the jump in global gaming activity that has been seen in February and March could be more than just a short-term positive for various companies exposed to the gaming industry -- from game developers and console owners, to GPU developers and mobile app store owners.

And provided that consumer sentiment has improved by then, the current uptick in gaming activity might also end up being a positive for the reception given to Microsoft and Sony’s next-gen consoles -- the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, respectively. Each will each contain a powerful AMD AMD processor and rely on a large solid-state drive (SSD) for storage.