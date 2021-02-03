TheStreet
GameStop Taps Amazon Web Services Exec Matt Francis as CTO

GameStop appointed Amazon Web Services' engineering lead, Matt Francis, as its chief technology officer.
Videogame retailer GameStop  (GME) - Get Report appointed Amazon Web Services'  (AMZN) - Get Report  engineering lead, Matt Francis, as its chief technology officer, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas, company at last check rose 19% to $106. GameStop shares have been the focal point of the recent short-squeeze-driven trading frenzy.

Francis joins GameStop on Feb. 15 and will be responsible for overseeing e-commerce and technology functions.

Before Amazon, Francis, who has more than two decades of experience in consumer tech, held senior-level technology roles at companies such as free-to-air TV network QVC and e-commerce firm Zulily.

GameStop also appointed Chewy's  (CHWY) - Get Report vice president, Kelli Durkin, as its senior vice president for consumer care and Josh Krueger as vice president for its e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Newly appointed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has summoned U.S. financial regulators to discuss recent volatility in financial markets revolving around GameStop, AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report and other companies caught up in a trading frenzy kicked off by investor chatter on Reddit message board WallStreetBets.

On Tuesday, GameStop's stock rally came to a screeching halt as the shares had their biggest one-day loss on record, erasing more than $27 billion in market value from their high.

The retail investor-driven frenzy that spurred wild gains -- and losses -- from GameStop to AMC to silver continues.

Traders on WallStreetBets have been betting against short positions held by hedge funds and other large investors

