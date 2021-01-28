GameStop Shares Surge To $500 After Wallstreetbets Reddit Reopens

GameStop, which has added $23 billion in market value over the past ten trading days, traded as high as $500 per share following a brief outage for the Reddit-based chatroom Wallstreetbets.

GameStop Corp. (GME) - Get Report shares soared to a fresh record high Thursday, touching $500 each in pre-market trading, as the retail-driven frenzy for selected stocks continues to grip Wall Street.

The pre-market surge follows a brief outage for the Reddit-based chatroom, Wallstreetbets, that has been identified as the source for much of the stock's popularity since it began its ascent on January 12. The so-called subreddit was taken offline by group moderators last night, but returned to service shortly after amid a debate over the impact of retail investors on the broader market and the ethics of hedge funds betting against the stock of struggling companies.

GameStop shares were marked 30% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $450.00, after briefly hitting $500 per share in earlier dealing.

The stock has gained more than 1640% over the last 10 trading days, adding $23 billion in value to a struggling video-game retail that has cautioned investors it won't turn a profit for at least the next two years.

GameStop remains, however, one of the most bet-against stocks on Wall Street, according to data from S3 Partners, which tracks details on short positions, said there was more than $5.5 billion in bets against the stock at the close of trading Tuesday, representing 71.8 million shares, but also noted that short-sellers are nursing losses of more than $5 billion since the start of the year.

Citron Research, a high-profit short-seller that published a report highlighting GameStop's weaknesses last week, has claimed to be the victim of harassment and threats from Reddit users before pulling its position against the stock.

CNBC has also reported that Melvin Capital, a hedge fund run by Gabriel Plotkin, exited its GameStop short late Tuesday, while several questions over the strength of its liquidity and capital remain.

The spillover impactions for the broader market were clear on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 600 points and benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fall below 1% for the first time in three weeks.

The CBOE's key volatility index, the VIX, rose the most since March of last year and is now trading 46.5% higher in extended hours dealing at 33.72 points, the highest since November 3.