GameStop Stock Slides; Wedbush Cuts Target on Unclear Digital Plan

GameStop's (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report management has failed "to clearly articulate a growth strategy," according to a Wedbush analyst, who cut his price target on the videogame retailer to $45 from $50 while maintaining his underperform rating.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas, company, a meme-stock favorite, at last check were down nearly 5% to $165.

Analyst Michael Patcher said in a research note that "GameStop should see flattish top-line growth in 2022, and we remain quite optimistic that it will return to profitability by then."

Patcher made his comments after GameStop posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and unveiled details of a Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena.

"Yet again, management failed to provide clarity around a long-awaited digital transformation plan that has been hinted at in the past but has yet to crystallize," the analyst said.

"Instead, management spared a few details with respect to shipping, head-count expansion, a new credit facility, and the potential of exploring blockchain technology."

GameStock made headlines during the meme-stock frenzy, which began in January and pushed the company's market value to as high as $23 billion.

"We believe that the company’s infamous high-profile short squeeze as well as its ongoing support from certain retail investors have spiked the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of the business," Patcher said.

The analyst added that "the current share price level coupled with management’s failure to clearly articulate a growth strategy leads us to believe that an underperform rating is warranted."

Separately, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said that as management lays the groundwork to transform GameStop into a "technology" company, "many details still remain a mystery."

Sebastian, who has not rated the shares, said that while the retailer's sales of a broader range of merchandise online is helping drive some growth, the move also prompts wider losses.

He encouraged "a bit more transparency around the product roadmap" given the time frame likely needed to transition from a declining physical videogame retailer to an e-commerce company competing with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, and then into a digital platform.