GameStop Soars In Meme Rally Redux; Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Should Be Next

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, says Beyond Meat's near-term potential, as well as hefty bets against it, make it a great candidate for the next 'meme-stock' rally that has renewed gains for GameStop and AMC.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares extended gains Wednesday, rising to the highest levels in more than two months, amid a resurgence in the so-called 'meme stock' that that has pasted short sellers with more than $750 million in losses.

GameStop, which posted its ninth consecutive quarterly sales decline and a modestly stronger bottom line of $1.34 per share last month, has surged more than ten-fold this year amid the collective support of retail investors on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets chat room, trading at an all time high of $483.00 each in late January.

GameStop has shed both its CEO and CFO since then, raised $550 million in an equity sale and told the SEC that it saw "no material changes in our financial condition or results of operations" that would explains the stock's year-to-date gain of more than 1,000%.

It's gains have also punished those that have bet against it, as well as movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, with data from Ortex Wednesday indicating that short-sellers have lost $754 million.

"There’s the revolutionary cycle right now which includes GameStop, which has started a gigantic rally ever since management decided to raise equity by selling stock right into the maw of the r/wallstreetbets crew," the Street's founder, Jim Cramer, said Tuesday in his Real Money column. "AMC’s doing the same thing, staging a monster rally once it was able to raise capital on the backs of the r/wallstreetbets team."

"I keep waiting for these guys to adopt another target, a company with a big short position that could use money as it went higher. My pick would be Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, with a 22% short position and the chance for a giant expansion of their deal with McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Report"

GameStop shares were marked 10.5% higher in early trading Wednesday to change hand sat $231.50 each, the highest since March 19. AMC shares surged 12.9% to $18.56 each.

Short interest in GameStop remains elevated, however, with recent data from S3 Partners showing bets against the group amounting to around $2.22 billion, or 22.8% of the shares outstanding. Short positions held since the start of the year, S3 noted, would have theoretically suffered nearly $6 billion in mark-to-market losses. AMC short interest, S3 notes, is around $1.06 billion, or 20.28% of the outstanding float.

Beyond Meat shares were marked 3.1% higher in early Wednesday trading to change hands at $123.32 each.

Earlier this month, the plant-based food group posted a wider-than-expected first quarter loss of 42 cents per shares as expenses piled up and restaurant sales slowed in the waning months of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. foodservice sales fell 26% to $16.7 million, Beyond Meat said, and 44% to $10.4 million internationally. U.S. retail sales rose 27.8% to $63.8 million, while international retail sales jumped 189% to $17.2 million.

Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard, however, lifted herrating on the stock two notches, to outperform, and pegged it with a $130 price target, citing improved near-term prospects and the potential for a "significant" rebound in food service sales thanks in part to Beyond Meat's recent partnerships with McDonald's, Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report and PepsiCo. (PEP) - Get Report, calling the stock a 'buy-the-dip' candidate in the broader U.S. re-opening.