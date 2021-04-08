GameStop Shares Higher After Ryan Cohen Named As Board Chairman

Activist investor and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen will be elected as GameStop's next Chairman, the company said Thursday.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares moved higher Thursday after the video game retailer said one if its key investors and the spearhead of its e-commerce transition will be named as chairman of the company's board of directors.

Ryan Cohen, the founder of Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Report who built a stake in the company earlier this year as part of an agreement to e-structure its board and focus on digital sales and not simply "remain a videogame retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem" will be elected as company chairman and, along with other board members, be 100% compensated in GameStop equity.

GameStop shares have surged nearly 800% since Cohen began working with group, helped in no small part by a Reddit/WallStreetbets-fueled rally that lifted shares to as high as $483.00 in late January.

GameStop shares were marked 3.4% higher in pre-market trading Thursday following news of Cohen's election, indicating an opening bell price of $184.00 each.

Last month, GameStop posted its ninth consecutive quarterly sales decline with a topline of $2.122 billion that missed Street forecasts, but hinted at plans -- which were eventually made public on April 5 -- to sell up to 3.5 million shares and raise $600 million to fund its strategy shift.

The group did, however, see a 175% surge in e-commerce sales over the first quarter and hired former Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report executive Jenna Owens drive its online shift, but provided scant details as to how and when the transition might happen; company executives not only decline to provide near-term profit forecasts, but they also refused to take questions from analysts in what was a packed post-earnings conference call.