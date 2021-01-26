TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

GameStop Surge Rides On; Chamath Palihapitiya Tweets Call Option Purchase

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya said Tuesday that he had purchased February call options on GameStop amid the stock's controversial Wall Street surge.
Author:
Publish date:

GameStop Corp.  (GME) - Get Report shares surged higher Tuesday, following several volatility halts on the New York Stock Exchange, after billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya joined the fray in chasing Wall Street's hottest stock.

Palihapitiya, the CEO of Social Capital and part-owner of the Golden Sate Warriors basketball franchise, said he had purchased call options that would allow him to purchase GameStop at $115 a share in February, just as shares in the world's biggest video game retailer were changing hands at $93.70 per share.

A call option gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase an asset at a certain price at a specified point in time. 

The stock has  been on one of the wildest rides in Wall Street memory over the past two weeks, rising to as high as $159 per share Monday amid a massive surge in retail investor volume and the capitulation of a high-profile short-seller, Citron Research, late last week.

GameStop shares were marked 14.5% higher on the session at $88.00 each in late-morning trading on the NYSE, pegging the group's market value at just over $6 billion.

GameStop shares have rocketed more than 350% since January 12, when the group reached an agreement with one of its key investors, Ryan Cohen of RC Ventures LLC and the founder of Chewy Inc  (CHWY) - Get Report, to re-structure its board and focus on digital sales and not simply "remain a videogame retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem." 

Powering the surge was an army of retail investors, many of which appeared to co-ordinate their moves in various on-line chat rooms in an effort to 'squeeze' the short-selling Citron Research, which bet against GameStop shares on January 19. 

The shares touched an all-time high of $159.18 during a wild Monday session that gave the world's biggest video game retailer a market value of $10.5 billion. 

Pizza Hut Detroit Pizza Lead
INVESTING

Pizza Hut Adds 'Fastest-Growing' Detroit Pizza to Menu at $11

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Wobble Amid Solid Earnings and Stimulus Hurdles

Raytheon Beats Third-Quarter Profit Expectations, Raises Full-Year Guidance
INVESTING

Raytheon Up as Profit Falls but Aerospace Rebound Is Seen

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Expects to Deliver Covid Vaccines Quicker Than Expected

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Buy Apple Before Earnings

American Express: New Yuan Card Settlement Network Promotes Global Use Of China's Currency
INVESTING

American Express Slips as Profit Falls on Covid-19 Impact

Lockheed Martin's Results Top Estimates, but Notes Risks to F-35 Program
INVESTING

Lockheed Martin Misses on Fourth Quarter Earnings, Beats on Sales

BlackBerry Inks Software Sales, Distribution Deal With Japan's Tokyo Electron
INVESTING

BlackBerry Rises Again, Gets Lift From Expanded Baidu Partnership