GameStop Plunge Deepens As Yellen Hints At 'Further Action' From Regulators: Shares At Ten-Day Low

GameStop's extraordinary two-week surge could be coming to a close Thursday as shares in the video game retailer retreated to a ten-day low as regulators meet to discuss retail market impact on Wall Street.

GameStop Corp. (GME) - Get Report shares fell to the lowest level in ten days Thursday, retreating to where it traded just as the stock began a Reddit-fueled surge that propelled the retailer to a market value of $30 billion.

Restrictions put in place by the Robinhood trading app, the source of much of the stock's action over the past two weeks, as well as the prospect of tighter regulations for retail-focused trading platforms has loped more than $25 billion from the video-game retailer's market value since its January 27 peak.

Once one of the most bet-against stocks in the market, with a short interest reportedly at 140% of the outstanding float, GameStop surged to as high as $483 per share amid an unprecedented frenzy of retail investor interest fueled in part by discussions inside the r/Wallstreetbets chatroom on Reddit.

The moves ignited similarly-meteoric rises in what became known as 'meme stocks', including AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, Koss Corp. (KOSS) - Get Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report and Blackberry (BB) - Get Report, while lifting the key benchmark of equity volatility to the highest levels in nearly a year while tagging several hedge funds with collective losses of more than $20 billion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who called a meeting of market regulators and Federal Reserve officials set to take place today in Washington, told ABC's Good Morning America program that "we need to understand deeply what happened before we go to action, but certainly we’re looking carefully at these events.”

"We really need to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly, efficiently and that investors are protected," Yellen said during her Thursday interview. "We're going to discuss these recent events, and discuss whether or not the recent events warrant further action."

GameStop shares were marked 29% lower in late-morning trading Thursday and changing hands at $65.10 each, the lowest since January 25, when the stock traded in a range of $61.13 to $159.18.