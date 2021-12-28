Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
SEC Report on Meme Stocks Flags Broker Practices
Publish date:

GameStop Advances NFT Quest With Call To Creators

'Calling all creators,' GameStop’s NFT web site reads. 'Request to be a creator on the GameStop NFT Marketplace.'
Author:

Meme-stock favorite GameStop GME is pushing ahead with its effort to create a non-fungible token NFT marketplace, posting a creators application form on its NFT website Tuesday.

“Calling all creators,” the video game retailer’s NFT web site reads. “Request to be a creator on the GameStop NFT Marketplace.”

The form includes the following questions:

· “What should we call you?

· “What best describes you? Independent artist/creator/game dev/meme lord/Company/brand/game studio/IP holder.

· “Please provide a link to your website or tell us a bit about your organization.

· “Have you ever created an NFT before?

· “Please link to an NFT project you have previously created.

· “What do you have in mind for collaborating with the GameStop NFT marketplace?

· “Please provide your email/ethereum address so we can get back to you.”

The NFT project began in May, and apparently it’s now heating up.

As for GameStop stock, it has been quite the rollercoaster ride this year. The Reddit crowd got a hold of it early on, and it has soared 698% year to date. But it has tanked 57% from its Jan. 27 record closing high of $347.51 to $150.40 recently. And it has slumped 25% in the last month.

Earlier this month, GameStop reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss. It also received a Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena for documents linked to an earlier probe into trading activity in the stock.

As for NFTs as a whole, opinions are divided among those who think they represent the future of collectibles, and those who think they’re simply a fad.

