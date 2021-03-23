GameStop Plunges After Holiday Quarter Earnings Miss, Share Sale Plans

GameStop said Tuesday that it's "evaluating whether to increase the size of the ATM Program and whether to potentially sell shares of our Class A Common Stock under the increased ATM Program during the course of fiscal 2021".

GameStop (GME) - Get Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday and said it is evaluating the sale of new shares to fund its "future transformation initiatives and general working capital needs."

In the group's first earnings report since its meteoric share price rise, which began in late January, GameStop said adjusted profits for the three months ending on February 1 came in at $1.34 per share, up around 5.5% from the same period last year and one penny shy of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues, GameStop said, fell 3% from last year to $2.122 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates. Same store sales were up 6.5% while e-commerce sales surged by 175%.

In a separate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, GameStop said that "we have not experienced any material changes in our financial condition or results of operations that would explain such price volatility or trading volume."

The group added, however, that "we have been evaluating whether to increase the size of the ATM Program and whether to potentially sell shares of our Class A Common Stock under the increased ATM Program during the course of fiscal 2021, primarily to fund the acceleration of our future transformation initiatives and general working capital needs."

GameStop did not elaborate on the nature or timing of any share sale, and its executives did not take questions from analysts on their post-earnings conference call.

GameStop shares, which fell 6.55% over the Tuesday session to close at $181.75 each, fell 16.4% in after-hours trading to indicate a Wednesday opening bell price of $152.00 each.

GameStop also said it named Jenna Owens, a former Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report executive, as the group's chief operating officer.

GameStop said that "as a result of prolonged pandemic related store closures which began in March 2020, which will impact the calculation of comparable store sales this year, the Company does not currently intend to report this metric in fiscal 2021."

Earlier Tuesday, the Grapevine, Texas-based group said Frank Hamlin, GameStop's chief customer officer, will leave the company at the end of the month, a move that follows the recent departure of CFO Jim Bell, who resigned on February 23.

Hamlin's resignation follows GameStop's move to shake-up its senior management team, tapping Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Report founder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce strategy and creating an inter-company committee, which includes Cohen, to "identify initiatives that can further accelerate the Company’s transformation" that includes hiring a chief technology officer, two executives to lead e-commerce and fulfillment functions and forming a search committee for a new CFO.