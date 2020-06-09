GameStop First-Quarter Results Miss Estimates

GameStop, the videogame retailer, missed fiscal-first-quarter estimates after the pandemic forced it to close most of its stores.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares fell after the videogame retailer reported fiscal-first-quarter results that missed estimates.

For the quarter ended May 2 the Grapevine, Texas, company swung to a net loss of $2.57 a share from a profit of 7 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest , adjusted loss was $1.61.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for an adjusted loss of 95 cents a share.

Sales in the latest quarter of $1.02 billion were 34% below the year-earlier $1.55 billion and lagged the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.1 billion.

The company suspended its guidance for the rest of the year due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

"Importantly, we continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives. We continued to optimize the core business operation and maintained financial strength and flexibility, recording a 43% decline in inventory and a 54% decrease in accounts payable compared to last year," GameStop Chief Executive George Sherman said in a statement.

On March 22, the company closed all 3,526 of its U.S. locations due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the social lockdown that occurred during the quarter.

About 65% of those locations were able to conduct limited curbside service, but during the final six weeks of the quarter, about 90% of its global store fleet was closed to customer access.

Global comparable sales fell 17% year over year, excluding stores that were closed, while global e-commerce sales leaped by a factor of five compared with a year ago.

At the end of May 2020, 85% of its U.S. locations were open to limited customer access or curbside delivery and 90% of its international locations were open.

But due to the protests after the killing of George Floyd while he was being arrested by Minneapolis police, GameStop temporarily closed about 100 stores that had been reopened. About 35 of these locations “will be closed for the foreseeable future given extensive physical damage,” the company said.

The company says that as of May 2 it has cash on hand of about $570 million after drawing $135 million under its revolving credit facility.

GameStop expects to have liquidity between $575 million and $625 million by the end of the second quarter.

At last check GameStop shares were off 1% at $4.91.