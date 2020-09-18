TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes GameStop, Match Group, and Dave & Buster's Entertainment.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, downgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage on a variety of companies.

Upgrades

GameStop (GME) - Get Report was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies and Telsey. Analysts at Jefferies upgraded the videogame retailer's stock to buy from hold, while Jefferies upgraded the shares to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $8 a share from $7.

Tapestry (TPR) - Get Report, the owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to buy from hold. The firm also raised its price target on Tapestry shares to $21 from $18.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) - Get Report was upgraded by two analysts. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro lifted his rating to outperform from market perform, with a share-price target of $20. Stifel's Chris O’Cull boosted his rating on Dave & Buster’s to buy from hold, raising his share-price target to $20 from $18.

Downgrades

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report was downgraded by JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman to underweight from neutral, with a price target of $122 per share.

Home-improvement retailers Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report were both downgraded to perform from outperform by analysts at Oppenheimer. Home Depot's price target was lowered to $305 from $320 and Lowe's to $180 from $185.

Initiations

Analysts at Credit Suisse and Wedbush initiated coverage of Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report with outperform ratings. Credit Suisse set a share-price target of $91, while Wedbush placed a $92 price target on Overstock.com. Needham also initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating and a $96 price target.

KeyBanc initiated coverage Roku (ROKU) - Get Report with an overweight rating and $228 price target, saying "we expect growth in ad-supported channels, and new ad units should drive faster revenue growth than consensus contemplate."

Price-Target Changes

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley lifted his share-price target for the residential-real-estate company Zillow (ZG) - Get Report to $115 from $106, maintaining a buy rating.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski raised his price target for Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report to $85 from $47, putting his target at the top of Wall Street's list. The analyst affirmed his buy rating on the country’s largest regional casino operator.

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill boosted his price target on Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares to a Wall Street high of $700 from $600. Gill also affirmed his buy rating on Nvidia.

Match Group's (MTCH) - Get Report share-price target was set at a Wall Street high of $151 from $141 by Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel, who also reiterated an overweight rating.

Analysts at Needham raised their price target on Nike (NKE) - Get Report to $132 from $113 while maintaining a buy rating. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $142 from $121, while reaffirming its overweight rating.

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter increased his price target on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report to $515 a share from $480 while maintaining an overweight rating on the stock.