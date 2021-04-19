GameStop Jumps as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Buys More Shares, CEO Resigns

GameStop jumps as 'Roaring Kitty' trader Keith Gill says he plans to buy more shares, and as the company announces CEO George Sherman will step down by July 31 or sooner.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares jumped Monday after “Roaring Kitty,” the self-named Reddit user who helped fuel the surge in GameStop's stock price this year, said he was scooping up even more shares by exercising call options.

GameStop also announced Monday that CEO George Sherman will be stepping down effective July 31, or potentially sooner.

Keith Gill, who goes by monikers “Roaring Kitty” and “DeepF___gValue,” posted a screenshot of his portfolio showing that he has exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday at a strike price of $12, giving him 50,000 more shares.

GameStop shares ended the trading day Friday at $154.69. In premarket trading on Monday, the stock was up 6.02% at $164.

Gill also bought another 50,000 shares of the videogame retailer, doubling his holdings to 200,000 shares from 100,000 at the beginning of the month, according to reports. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million.

Gill rose to fame this year as one of the most influential voices on Reddit and YouTube amid an effort by retail traders to squeeze GameStop short-sellers. He testified at a congressional hearing in February, where he said he didn’t call for anyone to buy or sell the shares and was acting on his own accord.

The comments came as he was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor. The suit alleged that he was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market for profit, which he denied.

Separately, GameStop announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that George Sherman will be stepping down as CEO effective July 31, or earlier upon the appointment of a successor.

GameStop has been looking for a new CEO as part of a shake-up spurred by activist investor and Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Report co-founder Ryan Cohen.

Shares of GameStop are up 721% so far this year, though they are at less than half of the peak level in January when they rode a wave of retail-fueled investor trading. The company earlier this month revealed plans to take advantage of its surging stock price by selling 3.5 million additional shares.