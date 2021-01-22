GameStop, Sierra Wireless, Jumia: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

GameStop, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact, Sierra Wireless, Diamondback Energy and Jumia Technologies are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were lower Friday after coronavirus infections spiked and countries threaten stricter lockdowns.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Thursday:

1. GameStop | Percentage Increase 56.1%

Shares of GameStop GME continued climbing Friday after short-seller firm Citron Research suspended a bearish livestream call on the videogame retailer due to too many people hacking Citron's Twitter account.

Citron initially had postponed the call because the firm said it did not want to interfere with Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

2. Sierra Wireless | Percentage Increase 14.2%

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) - Get Report rose after the communications-equipment company said it expected fiscal fourth-quarter and first-quarter revenue to exceed analysts' expectations as it shifted toward becoming a provider of internet-of-things solutions.

3. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact | Percentage Increase 55.9%

Special purpose acquisition company Climate Change Crisis Real Impact (CLII) rocketed after a media report said it was close to a deal to merge with EVgo Services, a charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy.

The merger would value the combined entity in excess of $2 billion.

4. Diamondback Energy | Percentage Increase 4.1%

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Report was advancing after Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum recently raised his price target on the stock to $74 from $60 while keeping an outperform rating on the shares.

The analyst expects the company to post a constructive update on the pending Guidon/QEP deals though formal guidance will likely come after the deals close.

5. Jumia Technologies | Percentage Increase 16.7%

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) - Get Report advanced after Citron Research recently tweeted that the e-commerce platform's stock was on its way to $100 per share and called it the "largest opportunity in e-commerce." The firm had accused Jumia Technologies of fraud last year.





.