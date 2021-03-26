TheStreet
GameStop Extends Gains - What Are the Catalysts for Its Surge?

GameStop and other meme stocks are on the rise again as GameStop shares bounce higher after their 50%-plus rally on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and other meme stocks were on the rise again Friday as GameStop shares bounced higher after their 50%-plus rally on Thursday.

GameStop shares were up more than 10% in premarket trading, extending Thursday’s gains which saw the video-game retailer recoup all of its $4.3 billion post-earnings drop endured on Wednesday.

Fellow meme darlings such as movie theater company AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report and headphone maker Koss  (KOSS) - Get Report also were trading higher in premarket Friday.

Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have become the mascot of retail traders collectively encouraging one another in online chat groups on Reddit and other platforms to keep pushing the stock higher.

GameStop shares plunged on Wednesday after the company’s quarterly earnings failed to assuage Wall Street investors and analysts that the company’s valuation justifies its turnaround plans. 

It then rebounded on Thursday, with more than 49 million shares changing hands - triple the volume of the entire week.

The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. 

GameStop announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace board members.

Jefferies analysts Stephanie Wissink and Anna Glaessgen earlier this week raised their price target on GameStop to $175 a share from $150, citing the company’s pivot to online sales.

“Our thesis is simply that rebalancing sales away from video game software/hardware will deliver superior gross margins,” they wrote. “If the company successfully sheds its retail heritage and morphs into a digital commerce,” its valuation could rival other purely online businesses, they said.

