GameStop, Intel, Hexo: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

GameStop, Intel, Telefonica, B. Riley Financial and Hexo are five of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were rising modestly Wednesday ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. GameStop | Percentage Increase 75%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares skyrocketed as investors reacted to the videogame retailer's recently named board members and encouraging holiday sales results.

The retailer reached an agreement with RC Ventures to place three of the New York activist investor's nominees on the board.

2. Intel | Percentage Increase 7%

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Report climbed after the tech giant said CEO Bob Swan would step down in February, with VMware (VMW) - Get Report CEO Pat Gelsinger taking his place.

Gelsinger, 59 years old, has been in the tech industry for more than 40 years and has served as CEO of VMware since 2012.

3. Telefonica | Percentage Increase 9%

Telefonica (TEF) - Get Report climbed after the Spanish company said it had agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to Boston-based American Tower (AMT) - Get Report for 7.7 billion euros ($9.41 billion) in cash, Reuters reported.

American Tower will then lease the phone masts back to Telefonica.

4. B. Riley Financial | Percentage Increase 10%

B. Riley Financial (RILY) - Get Report shares advanced after the financial services company announced a public offering of 1.22 million shares of common stock at $46 a share for about $56.5 million in gross proceeds.

The offering is expected to close on Friday and the company said it expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

5. Hexo | Percentage Increase 19%

Shares of Hexo (HEXO) - Get Report were climbing after the Canadian cannabis announced with Molson Coors (TAP.A) - Get Report the U.S. launch of Verywell, a line of non-alcoholic, sparkling CBD beverages, exclusively available in Colorado, through their joint venture Truss CBD USA.