GameStop Appoints Amazon Veteran as Chief Growth Officer

GameStop (GME) - Get Report said Tuesday it has named Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report executive Elliott Wilke as the company’s new chief growth officer focused on growth strategies and marketing.

The company also announced the appointments of several Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report senior management team members to GameStop's C-suite.

Wilke joins GameStop from Amazon, where he spent the past seven years holding a variety of senior roles across segments such as Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Worldwide Private Brands, GameStop said in a statement.

Wilke will focus on increasing customer loyalty and growing the reach of GameStop’s “Power Up Rewards” and “Game Informer” programs. He also will work on initiatives that include expanding the company’s use of customer insights and metrics to optimize channel marketing.

Wilke began his career at Procter & Gamble and spent more than a decade in brand manager and marketing roles of increasing responsibility.

Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have become the mascot of retail traders collectively encouraging one another in online chat groups on Reddit and other platforms to keep pushing the stock higher.

The company has implemented a series of management changes, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, who has continued to replace board members to help it re-shape its image and business and make the retailer a tech heavyweight.

Cohen is the co-founder and former CEO of e-commerce company Chewy, which was acquired by PetSmart in 2017 for $3.35 billion.

Frank Hamlin, GameStop's chief customer officer, will leave the company at the end of the month, a move that follows the recent departure of Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell, who resigned on February 23. GameStop is still searching for a new financial chief to replace Bell.

Separately, GameStop said Tuesday it has appointed Andrea Wolfe as vice president of brand development. Wolfe previously served as Chewy’s vice president of marketing. The company also named Tom Petersen as vice president of merchandising; Petersen also most recently worked at Chewy in the same role.

Shares of GameStop were up 2.04% at $185 in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock has risen more than 980% since January amid bets by retail investors against short sellers wagering GameStop not being able to survive the shift to online gaming.