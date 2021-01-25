GameStop, Express, BlackBerry, AMC: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

GameStop, Express, AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry and TS Innovation Acquisitions are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stock were mixed Monday as investors questioned whether the Biden administration would be able to deliver another stimulus package for the battered U.S. economy.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

1. GameStop | Percentage Increase 26%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report climbed to a fresh record high and the stock was halted another three times by the New York Stock Exchange after Andrew Left, managing partner of short-seller Citron, said last week it abandoning the video game retailer's stock because of harassment from bulls.

2. Express | Percentage Increase 104%

Express (EXPR) - Get Report skyrocketed as retail investors touted the apparel retailer across various social media platforms including Reddit message boards.

The company is one of several heavily shorted stocks that have blasted off in line with GameStop’s recent surge.

3. AMC Entertainment Holdings | Percentage Increase 20%

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) - Get Report soared after the cinema-chain operator said it had raised $917 million in debt and equity that takes bankruptcy "completely off the table" and allows it to extend its "financial runway."

4. BlackBerry | Percentage Increase 18%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report investors boosted the security software and services company's stock to a 52-week high, but the company was unaware of any developments that might account for the move.

Some Twitter commenters noted that BlackBerry has been mentioned on online message boards such as Reddit.

5. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. | Percentage Increase 43%

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.(TSIA) jumped after building software maker Latch said it would be going public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company in a deal that will value Latch at $1.56 billion.