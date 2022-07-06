Skip to main content
What Is a Stock Split?
What Is a Stock Split?

GameStop Declares 4-for-1 Stock Split

GameStop's board declared a 4-for-1 stock split.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, the videogame retailer and prominent Wall Street meme company, said the board declared a 4-for-1 split of the common stock.

The split of the Grapevine, Texas, company's stock is effective after the close of trading on July 21. 

Shareholders of record on July 18 will receive three additional shares of the company for each share they hold on that date.

Trading in the split-adjusted stock will begin on July 22.

GameStop was at the heart of Wall Street's meme trading phenomenon in early 2021. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The company, which operates video game rental and resale businesses out of mall-based stores, had seen its shares heavily shorted at the time. Retail investors coordinated efforts to force so-called short squeezes on the stock by bidding up prices. That had the effect of forcing those who had sold the stock short to buy shares at higher prices to cover their losses, leading to sharp price spikes. 

GameStop shares have continued to trade at levels far above where they were before early 2021. The stock closed the regular session July 6, off $2.80 at $117.43. Shares gained nearly 8% in after-hours trading following the stock-split announcement. 

As of mid June about 21% of the company's float had been shorted. While the number is significant, it was down from the previous month by nearly a million shares.

GameStop and fellow meme stock name AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report have both managed to improve their balance sheets and launch new initiatives since the trading mania of early 2021. 

GameStop has moved to take advantage of the notoriety it acquired by launching new virtual product offerings including non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. 

apartments windows sh
REAL ESTATE

A Bit of Housing Cheer: Rent Increases Moderate in June

By Dan Weil
Instagram Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
MSTRMETA

Instagram Has Some Unwanted Crypto Surprises

By Rob Lenihan
Stock Exchange Markets Stocks Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXAMZN

Stock Market Today - 7/6: Stocks End Higher After Fed Minutes, Yield Curve Inversion Flash Recession Warning

By Martin Baccardax
Disney Lion King Image  DB
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Pauses a Popular Show (but You May Be Happy About the Reason)

By Colette Bennett
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
MGMCZRWYNN

Move Over Las Vegas Strip, Fremont St. Adding a Bold New Casino

By Daniel Kline
Costco Food Court image  DB
INVESTING
COST

Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices

By Daniel Kline
Microsoft
TECHNOLOGY
MSFTTCTZFNTDOF

A Key Microsoft Growth Plan Takes a Hit

By Luc Olinga
Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Shares Exciting Info About Its Newest Ride

By Colette Bennett