5 Top Stock Gainers Thursday: GameStop, Dave & Buster's, Darden

GameStop, Dave & Buster's, Darden Restaurants, KRB and Shoe Carnival are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks turned modestly higher Thursday and oil prices slumped.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Thursday:

1. GameStop | Increase 31.7%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report surged following an earlier tumble this week after the retailer missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and said it was evaluating the sale of new shares to fund its "future transformation initiatives and general working capital needs."

Shares have been fueled by the WallStreetBets chatroom on Reddit.

2. Dave & Buster's | Increase 8.7%

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) - Get Report rose after Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro raised his share-price target to a Wall Street-high and kept a strong-buy rating on shares of the entertainment/restaurant chain amid solid sales.

Vaccaro also lifted his price target to $55 from $45.

3. Darden Restaurants | Increase 5.2%

Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report, parent company of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other brands, climbed after the restaurant chain operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Darden said 99% of its locations were open with at least limited dining room capacity.

4. KBR | Increase 11.7%

Shares of KBR (KBR) - Get Report advanced after Stuart Bradie, the engineering and construction company's president and CEO, said the company "is charting a course targeting to more than double our adjusted earnings per share by 2025 over 2021 levels."

The company is hosting its virtual Investor Day on Thursday.

5. Shoe Carnival | Increase 6.1%

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) - Get Report climbed after the shoe retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations on top-line growth and margin expansion.

Earnings more than doubled from a year ago to 52 cents a share. Net sales increased 5.8% to $253.9 million.