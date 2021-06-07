TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

GameStop Coverage Pulled at Telsey; Wedbush Says Retailer Overvalued

Telsey dropped coverage of GameStop. And Wedbush called the videogame retailer overvalued. The company reports on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

GameStop  (GME) - Get Report hit some analyst headwinds two days before it reports fiscal-first-quarter earnings.

Telsey Advisory Group halted coverage of the Grapevine, Texas, videogame retailer, as it reconsiders which companies it will follow, Bloomberg reported. 

And Wedbush reiterated its underperform rating on the stock.

GameStop shares recently traded at $279.33, up 12%. They have skyrocketed (up 1,501%) over the past six months, as the Reddit crowd of retail investors has gone gaga for the meme stock.

Telsey warned investors not to rely on what had been its underperform rating and price target of $30 on GameStop.

As for Wedbush, it says GameStop's surge is way overdone. "The short squeeze and retail investor enthusiasm seen in recent months have spiked the share price to levels that are disconnected from the fundamentals of the business," Wedbush said, according to Seeking Alpha.

To be sure, the company will benefit from new console launches, Wedbush said. And it sees GameStop returning to profitability in fiscal 2021.

On May 26, Brent Kenwell of TheStreet.com discussed whether GameStop can revisit $300. “It’s actually quite impressive how high the stock price remains given that it’s been months since the short-squeeze hoopla created a stir in January,” he said.

“Impressively, the stock remains elevated despite multiple earnings reports and the company’s announcement to raise $551 million via a secondary offering. While this action will result in more shares coming to market … bulls have remained undeterred.”

On May 27, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer recommended against selling GameStop yet.

Tags
terms:
RetailInvestingVideo GamesStocks
EXFO Lead
INVESTING

Exfo Soars on Plan to Be Taken Private by Founder

Biogen
INVESTING

Biogen's Alzheimer's Treatment Is Approved by FDA; Stock Soars

Global Stock Markets Follow Wall Street Higher After Record Day
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Weighs Inflation and Global Corporate Taxes

Eli LIlly Beats, Sears Cuts Whirlpool: Tuesday's Top Stories
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: U.S. Concrete, Moderna, Eli Lilly

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Climbs; Loop Capital Sees Limited Recall Impact

G-III Apparel Has Tons of Value Despite the Stock's New Lifetime Highs
INVESTING

Apparel Designer G-III Rises on Earnings and Guidance

Tellurian: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Tellurian Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Improved Outlook

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Can Apple Break Out on Its WWDC Event?