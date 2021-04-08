Premarket Movers Thursday - GameStop, Apple, Box, Okta

Stock futures edged higher Thursday following the S&P 500's record close after the Federal Reserve indicated it wasn't near to ending its accommodative policy.

Nasdaq Futures Lead Gains, S&P Tests New Records on Dovish Fed Minutes

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. GameStop GME | Up 6.06%

Share of GameStop (GME) - Get Report rose Thursday after the video game retailer announced that Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report co-founder Ryan Cohen will become its chairman following a shareholder meeting on June 9.

2. Box BOX | Down 8.12%

Box (BOX) - Get Report fell sharply in premarket trading after saying private-equity firm KKR will invest $500 million in the cloud company and receive convertible preferred stock.

Box will use the proceeds to repurchase $500 million of its common stock.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 0.70%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading even after a report said the tech giant will delay the production of some MacBooks and iPads due to the global shortages of computer chips and other components.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production - the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly, sources told Nikkei Asia. Some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components, sources said.

4. Okta OKTA | Up 2.47%

Shares of Okta (OKTA) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the cybersecurity company said it expects revenue for the fiscal year to grow by 30%.

The company launched two new products one related to privileged access management and the other for identity governance and administration respectively.

5. Constellation Brands STZ| Down 2.96%

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report dropped in premarket trading Thursday after the maker of Corona beer and a variety of spirits posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks in part to solid beer sales and improving margins for high-end wines and spirits.