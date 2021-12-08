Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
4 Tips to Making Retirement Dreams a Reality
4 Tips to Making Retirement Dreams a Reality
Publish date:

Gamestop and Robinhood: What Drove Reddit in 2021

The top three of Reddit's most upvoted posts in 2021 were from r/wallstreetbets.
Author:

If there's one thing driving both investing and online trends, it's WallStreetBets. In its annual roundup of its most upvoted posts in 2021, Reddit found that the top three all came from the Jaime Rogozinski-founded subreddit.

With more than 433,000 upvotes, the most popular post of the year was a user who paid for a Times Square billboard to read "$GME GO BRRR." Posted in January 2021, it highlighted the GameStop ( (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report) ticker just as online users were pushing its price to a high of $350 per share through a snowballing effect of online activity.

"Someone needs to open a GameStop across the ny stock exchange," user Sea_Arrival_6107 wrote under the post.

Reddit's second-most popular post was a tweet in which YouTuber FaZe Banks alleges that Robinhood ( (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report) hid rising meme stocks from the user base. While a Miami court later dismissed the allegations, the post encouraging users to "take all the cash you can afford to lose and buy buy buy" went viral.

TheStreet Recommends

Also from WallStreetBets, the third-most popular post was of Keith Gill, the financial analyst behind the Roaring Kitty profile, showing GameStop shares losing more $14 million in one day. Gill was among the first to fuel the meme stock mania of winter 2021 by posting a photo of a $53,000 investment in GameStop on WallStreetBets in 2019.

The remaining two of the top five posts are unrelated to the stock market: one is from the r/antiwork subreddit about quitting an unfulfilling job and the other is about a man who prevented a robbery. 

While the frenzy around WallStreetBets in early 2021 drove a large part of this year's results, Reddit use is on the rise in general. With 366 million posts, users posted 19% more than last year while the 2.3 billion comments are also up 12% from 2020.

Roku Lead
INVESTING
ROKUPLAYGT

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stocks Slip as Wall Street Takes a Break

Constellation Brands Crushes Earnings Estimates; Beer Sales Surge
INVESTING
STZ

Constellation Is Best in U.S. Beer Class, Cowen Note Says

Brown-Forman Quarterly Profit Climbs 17% on Strong Jack Daniels Sales
INVESTING
BF.BBF.A

Brown-Forman Stock Slips; Profit and Sales Lag Forecasts

TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Roku Smart TV
LIFESTYLE
GOOGLROKU

Roku And YouTube Bury The Hatchet, Renew Deal

Can Profit Sharing Help Your Paycheck?
INVESTING

Wages Seen Rising More, but Buying Power Mightn't Match

GameStop Lead
INVESTING
AMCGME

GameStop Earnings Preview: Here Are the Must-Know Stock Levels

Stitch Fix Lead
INVESTING
SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles as Analysts React to Reduced Guidance

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Extends Gains, With $3 Trillion Value in Sight, As Nikkei Reports iPhone Production Slump