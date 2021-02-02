The retail investor-driven frenzy that spurred wild gains - and losses - from GameStop to AMC to silver appears to have quieted.

The retail-driven investor frenzy that spurred wild gains - and losses - in everything from GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report to silver and upended Wall Street appears to have quieted.

Shares of GameStop, AMC, Express (EXPR) - Get Report and other companies caught up in the David-vs.-Goliath battle between retail investors collaborating on Reddit message board WallStreetBets and betting against short positions held by hedge funds and other large investors all declined on Tuesday, alongside the price of silver.

GameStop sank 23% in premarket trading, extending a 31% plunge on Monday. AMC slid 21% and Express lost 15%. Silver tumbled 5% after surging to an eight-year high on Monday.

The declines reflect an anticlimactic petering out of a frenzy sparked by a collective movement among retail investors to rise up and bet against large hedge funds and institutional investors that had been betting companies and even commodities would fall in price, known as short-selling.

Using Reditt messaging board WallStreetBets and placing trades through free online trading apps like RobinHood, thousands of individual investors collectively ganged up on short-sellers, not only squeezing them out of their large positions but pushing the value of shares they were betting would fall to dizzying new heights.

The moves in turn raised red flags on Wall Street and in Washington over the amount of volatility generated in financial markets, and how that kind of volatility impacts trading, valuations and even the stability of financial markets overall.

An easing of trading restrictions on trading apps like RobinHood is at least partly behind some of the die-down in market action. On Monday afternoon, Robinhood allowed users to purchase up to 20 GameStop shares, compared with one share before the market opened.

As for silver, it remains unclear as of Tuesday who authored the posts that ignited the huge run-up in the commodity, or exactly who was behind the trading that sent prices surging to an eight-year high.

Most-active silver futures declined as much as 5.5% to $27.81 an ounce on the Comex after the CME Group said margins will rise to $16,500 per contract from $14,000, effective Feb. 2. The decision was based on “the normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage,” the exchange said.