GameStop, AMC, Nokia Higher Despite Robinhood Restrictions: Hedge Funds Nursing $20 Billion in Losses

The influence of Reddit-fueled retail traders looks set to continue on Wall Street this week despite limits on trading in certain stocks kept in place by the online brokerage firm Robinhood.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares extended their extraordinary January gains Monday despite trading restrictions kept in place by online brokerage firm Robinhood and broader concerns for a retail-fueled bubble in U.S. equity markets.

Robinhood narrowed the list of stocks with limited trading ability to eight, from fifty, late Sunday evening, with GameStop, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report Nokia Oyj (NOK) - Get Report and Koss Corp. (KOSS) - Get Report remaining partly-restricted. In the case of GameStop, investors can add 1 share, and 5 options contacts to their existing aggregate positions, while for AMC the restrictions were set at 10 shares and 10 options contracts.

JPMorgan, meanwhile, argues that retail traders are likely to continue dictating at least a portion of the market's direction in the coming months, thanks in part to multiple rounds of government stimulus, a wall of savings set against limited spending options in the ongoing pandemic and rising home equity powered by record-high house prices.

"(Last week's) Reddit-inspired short squeeze in US equities and deleveraging in global markets is a reminder that social media has not lost its influence on markets simply because Trump left office with a blocked Twitter account," JPMorgan analyst John Norman said. "The near-term concern is of further deleveraging, though in the context of a soon-to-boom global economy, market drawdowns from this technical process represent buying opportunities for those who have been awaiting better entry points for expensive markets."

GME shares were marked 2.77% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $334.00 each, a move that would extend the stock's one-month gain to around 1840% and value the video game retailer at around $24 billion.

AMC shares, meanwhile, were marked 21% higher at $16.04 each, while Bed, Bath & Beyond (BYND) - Get Report jumped 6.7% to $37.70 each. Koss was marked 5% higher at $67 each.

The past two weeks of market volatility, which have added billions to the market value of Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC and GameStop, have also had a significant impact of some of Wall Street's most high-profile hedge funds, with reports suggesting Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital lost around a third of its value last month.

Several U.S. based hedge funds with short positions on those and other stocks were left nursing nearly $20 billion in loses over the month of January, according to data from S3 Partners, with broader liquidity concerns boosting defensive assets such as the U.S. dollar in response.

More broadly, data from Goldman Sachs' prime brokerage division noted that hedge funds are undergoing the largest monthly 'de-grossing' -- where aggregate positions on both the long and short side are reduced -- since at least 2009.

However, even with those changes in place, the collective exposure to stocks by hedge funds remains at the highest levels on record, supported in part by the wave of near-zero liquidity pumped into the market each month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"The bubble questions currently being posed are, eerily, the same ones asked in January/February 2020, partly because market valuations were similarly high pre-COVID and partly because the Fed was assumed then to stay on hold indefinitely as part of the eventual shift to average inflation targeting," Norman said.

"No one should dismiss the combination of decentralized finance and rising retail influence that can drive markets intra-month," he added. "But it seems a stretch to think that this issue is the pin prick that deflates a host of bubbles blown by QE programs."