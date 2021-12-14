The diamond hands over on Redditt reacted to the declines with their trademark memes and sarcasm even as shares continue to tumble.

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, two of the most popular Meme stocks, continued their tumble Tuesday, with GameStop falling premarket after dropping to its lowest point since March after tumbling 14% in Monday's session.

Meanwhile AMC, after dropping 15% Monday, is down to its lowest price since May.

Users on the r/wallstreetbets Redditt channel were lamenting their losses and comforting each other as the credo to hold strong onto these stocks no matter what was being tested.

Some users responded to the meme with some sarcasm.

"Which magical world of Narnia are you living in sir to only be at -25%? Im at -70%," user pterodactylus962 said.

Another poked fun at the "diamond hands," holding on to a stock no matter how many losses pile up, battle cry that r/wallstreetbets has made famous.

"Aren't you scared of the diamonds cutting your hands from squeezing too hard," user Benderover-2 asked.

Gamestop and AMC Move Steadily Lower

GameStop shares have fallen more than 20% since Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. AMC Entertainment shares sold off after news late last week that some key executives sold shares.

AMC CEO Adam Aron sold $9.65 million in AMC shares last week while FO Sean Goodman sold all of his 18,316 shares for about $565,000, according to a filing. That total doesn't include the nearly 600,000 shares that are subject to continued service or targets.

GameStop reported a loss of $1.39 per share, nearly triple the Street consensus forecast, even as sales rose 29% from last year to $1.3 billion, which the group attributed to new brand relationships with companies such as Samsung, LG, Razer and Vizio.