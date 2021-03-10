Premarket Movers Wednesday - GameStop, AMC, General Electric, Express
Stock futures were mixed Wednesday and Nasdaq futures slipped following a surge in shares of major tech companies.
Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.
1. GameStop GME | Up 14%
Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report rose more than 15% in premarket trading Wednesday.
Investors continue to be bullish on the videogame retailer's plan to get Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Report Founder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce strategy.
The company said Monday that Cohen will serve as chairperson to a new committee set up to transform GameStop into a technology business.
The GameStop trading frenzy has prompted U.S. regulators to consider new rules for everything from short-selling to investing with options and gamification, Bloomberg reported.
2. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 9%
Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose more than 10% in premarket trading ahead of its earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday.
The stock advanced on Monday after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his share-price target for the country’s largest movie-theater chain.
3. General Electric GE | Down 1%
Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get Report dropped 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the industrial giant said it would sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap Holdings for around $30 billion.
The transaction would leave GE with a 46% ownership stake in the combined group, which will have around 2,600 commercial aircraft in service, store or on order from major carriers around the world.
4. Express EXPR | Up 22.5%
Shares of Express (EXPR) - Get Report rose sharply in premarket trading after the clothing retailer posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter but sales fell short of estimates.
Columbus, Ohio-based Express reported a loss of $53.3 million, or 82 cents a share, in the quarter, wider than the loss of $141.6 million, or $2.21 a share, a year earlier.
The company's adjusted loss came to 66 cents a share, below the loss of 83 cents a share estimated of FactSet analysts. Sales fell 29% to $430.3 million from $606.7 million and missed the $490 million FactSet consensus.