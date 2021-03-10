TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Wednesday - GameStop, AMC, General Electric, Express

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Express and General Electric.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were mixed Wednesday and Nasdaq futures slipped following a surge in shares of major tech companies.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. GameStop GME | Up 14%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report rose more than 15% in premarket trading Wednesday. 

Investors continue to be bullish on the videogame retailer's plan to get Chewy.com  (CHWY) - Get Report Founder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce strategy. 

The company said Monday that Cohen will serve as chairperson to a new committee set up to transform GameStop into a technology business.

The GameStop trading frenzy has prompted U.S. regulators to consider new rules for everything from short-selling to investing with options and gamification, Bloomberg reported.

2. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 9%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report rose more than 10% in premarket trading ahead of its earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday.

The stock advanced on Monday after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his share-price target for the country’s largest movie-theater chain.

3. General Electric GE | Down 1%

Shares of General Electric  (GE) - Get Report dropped 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the industrial giant said it would sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap Holdings for around $30 billion.

The transaction would leave GE with a 46% ownership stake in the combined group, which will have around 2,600 commercial aircraft in service, store or on order from major carriers around the world.

4. Express EXPR | Up 22.5%

Shares of Express  (EXPR) - Get Report rose sharply in premarket trading after the clothing retailer posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter but sales fell short of estimates. 

Columbus, Ohio-based Express reported a loss of $53.3 million, or 82 cents a share, in the quarter, wider than the loss of $141.6 million, or $2.21 a share, a year earlier.

The company's adjusted loss came to 66 cents a share, below the loss of 83 cents a share estimated of FactSet analysts. Sales fell 29% to $430.3 million from $606.7 million and missed the $490 million FactSet consensus.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Shines as Morgan Stanley Lauds Managers, Cost Controls

China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher as Inflation Worries Ease

tslive-th-0310
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on Tesla, Cybersecurity, Disney+

Eli Lilly Stock Drops After Launching Cheaper Version of Top-Selling Insulin
INVESTING

Lilly Announces Positive Phase 3 Data for Its Covid Treatment

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

J&J Reportedly to Supply 100M More COVID Vaccine Doses to U.S.

general-electric (1)
INVESTING

General Electric Sells Jet Leasing Unit, Plans 1-For-8 Reverse Stock Split

Why Jim Cramer Says No One Cares About Salesforce Earnings
INVESTING

Morning Bell: Bitcoin and Tech Stocks Move Higher

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures, Nasdaq Move Higher After Soft February Inflation Reading