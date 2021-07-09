TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Pfizer, Musk and SolarCity, Brit in Space – On TheStreet Friday
Pfizer, Musk and SolarCity, Brit in Space – On TheStreet Friday
Publish date:

Galectin Therapeutics Soars on Positive Melanoma Treatment Data

Galectin Therapeutics jumps after positive data from its melanoma treatment.
Author:

Galectin Therapeutics  (GALT) - Get Report skyrocketed Friday after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive data from a clinical trial for its treatment for metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer.

Shares of the Norcross, Georgia, company were up 39% to $3.84 on Friday.

Stocks Storm Higher as Growth Concerns Ease

Galectin Therapeutics said it saw positive top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of a Phase 1b clinical trial of Belapectin in combination with Keytruda for patients with metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer.

The extension study enrolled nine melanoma patients and five head and neck squamous cell carcinoma cancer patients.

Biogen Rises as FDA Clears Changes to Alzheimer's Drug Label

TST Recommends

Don't Buy Altria's Dip Following FDA Regulation Change, RBC Says
Play
INVESTING

Altria Jumps on Plan to Sell Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2B

PE firm Sycamore Partners is paying $1.2 billion cash for Altria's Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business.

Sigilon Therapeutics Lead
Play
INVESTING

Sigilon Shares Dive After FDA Places Drug Study on Hold

The FDA notifies Sigilon that its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 for hemophilia A has been placed on clinical hold.

PRESS RELEASES

Washington Supreme Court Upholds $81.5 Million Verdict In Mesothelioma Case

The data showed cancer control rate of 56% in melanoma and 40% in head and neck cancer for patients treated with a combination of Belapectin and Keytruda or pembrolizumab.

Compared to an earlier study, the cohort in this extension study was heavily pretreated with systemic therapy, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy with checkpoint inhibitors and cytokines, melanoma mutation-directed therapies, as well as surgery and radiation therapies, the company said.

Patients also had a high burden of metastasis, with the lungs, soft tissues, and the liver being the most frequently involved organs. four of the nine melanoma patients had a choroidal (ocular) tumor as a primary site of their cancer and had also developed liver metastasis.

Opiant Jumps on Opioid Overdose Treatment Results

The combination of Belapectin and pembrolizumab was well tolerated and appeared safe.

The most frequent adverse reaction related to pembrolizumab, in six patients, was mild pruritus, or itching, a known and labeled side-effect of pembrolizumab. No adverse event was deemed related to belapectin.

“Patients in this extension cohort had a significantly higher tumor burden when enrolled as compared to the initial study, and I view these results as encouraging," Brendan Curti, the study's principal investigator, said in a statement.

Don't Buy Altria's Dip Following FDA Regulation Change, RBC Says
INVESTING

Altria Jumps on Plan to Sell Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2B

Sigilon Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Sigilon Shares Dive After FDA Places Drug Study on Hold

How to Choose Your Married Tax Filing Status – Jointly or Separately?
Sponsored Story

Can I Claim My Girlfriend or Boyfriend as a Dependent?

Due to the rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in recent years, crypto mining has become a popular way for many people to make money. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Bitcoin Mining: Everything Investors Should Know

210630MicroEquities_1600x900
MARKETS

Dow Rises 350 Points and Stocks Storm Higher as Growth Concerns Ease

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Other Banks Expected to Post Revenue Drop

NYSE Lead
INVESTING

On Wall Street, Slow Is the Way to Go - Just Ask a Real Trader

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Set to Fly Into Space on Sunday