Disney Turns Its Huge New Star Wars Project Around

It's only February, but the Disney parks are already having a big year. Okay, maybe more like an enormous year. It's Walt Disney World's 50th birthday, and while the parks never need an excuse to put on a celebration, this one is kind of a big deal.

The park has drummed up a series of exciting new additions for its fans to look forward to, from a brand new venue to an insanely elaborate bridal line themed after its beloved princesses. If your ultimate fantasy is getting married at Walt Disney World, there's never been a better time than now.

But the wildest new offering by far is the opening of a brand new hotel aimed to deliver the experience of being a part of the Star Wars universe. Slated to launch to the public on Tuesday, it's called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and will offer a two-day experience for guests that would send any hardcore fan into paroxysms of joy.

A cabin inside the Halcyon Starcruiser. Disney

What is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser All About?

Basically, this experience is designed to make you feel like you are boarding a real ship (which is actually the hotel). Once you arrive, you'll actually be transported to the Halcyon Starcruiser, which offers your own personal cabin with a view of the galaxy.

Your next two days will have a packed itinerary, so you'll want to get a lot of sleep the night before. Lightsaber battles? Obviously. Sabacc lessons? Check. Bridge training, droid racing, a visit to Batuu...well, it all sounds pretty unforgettable.

Disney's aim is to create a completely immersive experience, less like a hotel stay and more like a two-day live action roleplaying game (or a LARP, for those of you nerdy enough to have enjoyed such delights).

But Disney is known for being expensive, and this is its biggest offering yet at Walt Disney World. So people took it pretty hard when they heard about the price tag: $4,809 for a party of two, and $5,999 for a party of four. Apparently, you can bring up to eight and rent a Grand Captain suite on the Halcyon to house them all, but you can expect to cruise into a five-figure spend at that point.

You can bet people had something to say about that.

Some started canceling their reservations when they got a look at the hard numbers. But apparently there were people waiting in line to take their spots, because as of today, the experience is fully booked through mid-May, and only a few open spots remain. If those fill up, you'll have to wait to get in until July.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Is the Experience Worth the Cost?

Some social media influencers and members of the press are already posting video of their experiences on social media, and frankly, it looks incredible. There has been some criticism of certain elements — mask guidelines being one of them — but for the most part, it seems like everyone is having a lot of fun.

Is the experience worth it for just 48 hours of your life, considering that you can purchase longer vacations for less? It depends. If you're a casual Star Wars fan, it probably isn't for you unless you have money to burn. But if the Star Wars universe has brought you intense joy since the moment the Millennium Falcon first sailed across the screen, it just might be something worth saving up for.