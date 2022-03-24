Skip to main content
A Historical Look at Equities During Rising Rate Environments
Sponsored Story

A Historical Look at Equities During Rising Rate Environments

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq composite have overall positive returns during Fed rate hike cycles dating back to 1989.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq composite have overall positive returns during Fed rate hike cycles dating back to 1989.

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase its benchmark rate several times this year to tame stubbornly high inflation. Expectations are anywhere from four to seven hikes this year. When the Fed raises its benchmark interest rate, banks and lenders tend to raise borrowing costs, too. Mortgages, credit cards, and other debt become pricier, reducing consumer spending and demand. Businesses also pay more to finance their operations. If rates rise, investors may see more value in bonds, certificates of deposit and other assets thought to be less risky than stocks.

Why Does the Stock Market Care?

First, let’s analyze how stocks historically perform when interest rates rise. Do interest-rate increases usually translate into a weaker stock market? Historically, when rates increase, it's actually good for stocks overall. The S&P 500 has been resilient around the start of Fed hiking cycles in the past. In fact, according to Dow Jones, since 1989 during a Fed-rate-hike period, the average return for the Dow Jones Industrial Average is nearly 55%, that of the S&P 500 is a gain of 62.9% and the Nasdaq Composite has averaged a positive return of 102.7%. Keep in mind that these numbers may be inflated due to the outsized gains from December 2008 through July 2019.

Chart: Dow Jones Market Data

Chart: Dow Jones Market Data

As a rule, the market cares for a couple of reasons. One is the potential slowdown of the U.S. economy and the other is the prospect of other investments like bonds becoming more attractive relative to stocks. The implications are that rates are going up to slow (not stop) the rate of economic growth. A strong economy can be very good for companies, but a tightening of monetary policy will put pressure on economic activity.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

So how may investors navigate the impending rising rate environment? Historically, highly profitable, well-capitalized firms perform best when financial conditions tighten. The start of Fed hiking cycles tends to coincide with a strong economy which can help to lift cyclical sectors such as materials, industrials, and energy. Financial stocks typically outperform as well. According to Goldman Sachs, strong balance sheet stocks have outperformed weak balance sheet stocks by a whopping 24% during a Fed hiking cycle.

If rates rise, investors may see more value in bonds, certificates of deposit and other assets thought to be less risky than stocks. However, history paints a different picture.

Read more articles like this at OpenMarkets

Photo of mathematical formulas with text overlay that reads "What Is the Correlation Coefficient?"
C

What Is the Correlation Coefficient? Definition, Calculation & Example

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of graphs and financial market data on a computer screen with text overlay that reads "What Is a Head and Shoulders Pattern?"
H

What Is a Head and Shoulders Pattern? Definition & Example

By TheStreet Staff
Crypto.com Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto.com Makes a Bold Bet That Will Surprise Sports Fans

By Luc Olinga
Photo of financial market data with text overlay that reads "What Is Beta?"
B

What Is Beta? Definition, Calculation & Example

By TheStreet Staff
Take Your First Look at Tesla's Model Y
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAVWAGYDDAIF

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Shows His Dance Moves in Berlin

By Luc Olinga
3. Microsoft returns to consistent profitability
TECHNOLOGY
MSFTNVDASSNLF

Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

By Rob Lenihan
Image courtesy of NASA/SpaceX
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk's SpaceX Has News Starlink Customers Won't Like

By Rob Lenihan
Hyperloop Unveiled: Elon Musk Tells All
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAVWAGYF

Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

By Luc Olinga