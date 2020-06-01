Futures Sink As Trump Says He'll Deploy U.S. Military to End Unrest

President Trump said in a brief speech late Monday that he'll send U.S. military to cities to quell civil unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Trump "strongly urge(d)" states to deploy their own forces to tamp down unrest that began late last week, and continued through the weekend. He also announced a 7 p.m. curfew in Washington, DC.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said outside the White House on Monday evening.

Trump is considering invoking the the Insurrection Act of 1807, which governs the federal government's ability to deploy troops domestically.

Shortly before the D.C. curfew took effect, law enforcement set off a series of explosions in Lafayette Square, across from the White House, before forcing demonstrators from the park, according to the Washington Post. Trump then walked through the area for a photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Dow futures fell 0.5%, and S&P futures were off 0.4% on Monday evening shortly after Trump spoke.