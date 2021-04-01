5 Top Stock Gainers Thursday: Funko, United Therapeutics, Wayfair

Funko, United Therapeutics, Wingstop, Wayfair and Guess are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were climbing Thursday following the announcement of President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Funko | Increase 10.8%

Funko (FNKO) - Get Report jumped after the pop-culture consumer-products company entered the non-fungible token market by acquiring a majority stake in TokenWave, which develops TokenHead, a mobile app and website that showcases and tracks popular NFTs.

2. United Therapeutics | Increase 17.6%

United Therapeutics (UTHR) - Get Report climbed after the biotech said it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its Tyvaso inhalation solution for pulmonary hypertension, an inhaled form of the drug trepostinil for patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.

3. Wingstop | Increase 6%

Wingstop (WING) - Get Report shares took off after analysts reacted favorably to the chicken-wing restaurant chain operator's preliminary first-quarter results.

System-wide sales increased 30.0% to about $558.9 million, while digital sales increased 63%, compared with 43.3% a year ago. Domestic same-store sales increased 20.7%

4. Wayfair | Increase 6.2%

Wayfair (W) - Get Report was climbing after analysts raised their price targets on shares of the online home-furnishings company.

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte raised his price target to $450 from $326 with a buy rating, while Wedbush analyst Seth Basham raised his price target to $345 from $330, while keeping an outperform.

5. Guess | Increase 9.4%

Shares of Guess (GES) - Get Report advanced after the apparel retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

The company reported adjusted net earnings of $77.7 million, or $1.18 per share.

Guess reaffirmed its plan to deliver 10% operating margin by fiscal 2025.



