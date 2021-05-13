20 Best Open-End Mutual Funds
Top-Rated Mutual Funds
Not all mutual funds make good investments. TheStreet Ratings uses multiple data points to rate mutual funds against their peers. Out of over 20,000 mutual funds that we rate, we consider these 20 funds to be the best for the period ending 3/31/2021. You may wish to consider these funds as part of a balanced investment portfolio.
Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)
- Invenomic Investor BIVRX A+ (B)
- Kinetics Global Advisor A KGLAX A+ (B-)
- Franklin Focused Growth Adv FFQZX A+ (B-)
- Toews Hedged US Opportunity THSMX A+ (B+)
- Upright Assets Allocation Plus UPAAX A+ (C+)
- Upright Growth and Income UPDDX A+ (C+)
- Fidelity Flex Intrinsic Opptys FFNPX A+ (C+)
- USAA Nasdaq 100 Index Fund USNQX A+ (C+)
- SB and H Municipal Oppty Rtl WTTAX A+ (B-)
- Colorado Bond Shares Tax Exempt HICOX A+ (B-)
- Invesco Ro Ltd Term NY Muni A LTNYX A+ (B-)
- Lord Abbett Convertible A LACFX A+ (C+)
- Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund FSEAX A+ (C+)
- Changing Parameters CPMPX A+ (C+)
- Baird Core Interm Muni Bd Inv BMNSX A+ (B)
- Fidelity Advisor Convertible Sec A FACVX A+ (C+)
- Vanguard OH Long Term Tax Exmpt Inv VOHIX A+ (C+)
- Kinetics Market Opps Advisor A KMKAX A+ (C)
- Needham Small Cap Growth Retail NESGX A+ (C)
- Baillie Gifford US Eq Gr Inst BGGSX A+ (C)