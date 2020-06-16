Global Fund Managers See Overvalued Stocks, Fear Coronavirus Second-Wave Risks  - BofA Survey

Fund managers controlling more than half a trillion in assets are adding stocks to their portfolios at the quickest pace in nearly two years, even as most worry that markets are overvalued and face the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Global Fund Managers are worried about overvalued stocks and a second wave of coronavirus infections, according to a closely-watched survey published Tuesday by Bank of America, but most expect growth and earnings to improve as lockdowns ease and activity resumes.

The June BofA Fund Managers' Survey, which polled more than 190 investors controlling $560 billion in assets over the second week of the month, noted 'collapsing' cash levels and a surge in risk appetite, even as participants worried about the pace of the current market rebound.

In fact, a net 78% of those polled felt that stocks are currently 'overvalued', a record high reading that tops the previous mark set in 1998, while more than half -- 53% -- still peg recent gains as a 'bear market rally' that continues to face the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Risk appetite is improving, however, and although only 18% of respondents are expecting a V-shaped, or rapid, global economic recovery, cash levels in their portfolios are dropping at the fastest pace in more than ten years, to just 4.7% of total assets. Net equity exposure, despite the valuation concerns, rose 18 basis point to 52% in June, the survey indicated, the highest since September 2018.

U.S. tech and growth stocks, the investors said, remain the most crowded trading in the Fund Managers' Survey, as they have since 2013, while most conviction short position -- including small caps, emerging market stocks and financials -- were covered quickly since the last survey in early May.