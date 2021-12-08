Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Publish date:

Full Economic Recovery and Pandemic End Coming in 2022: J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic writes in the firm's 2022 outlook that it "will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the pandemic, and a return to normal economic and market conditions we had prior to the COVID-19 outbreak."
Author:

Even with new covid variants threatening worldwide reopening and the supply chain, J.P. Morgan believes that full global economic recovery is coming in 2022.

On Wednesday, Chief Global Markets Strategist and Co-Head of Global Research Marko Kolanovic released a report saying that the bank expects U.S. S&P 500 ( (SPX) ) to rise 8% to 5050 points and an increase of 2.25% for 10-year Treasury yields. 

"Our view is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the pandemic, and a return to normal economic and market conditions we had prior to the COVID-19 outbreak," Kolanovic wrote in the firm's 2022 Year Ahead Outlook.

J.P. Morgan stressed that the "human toll" of COVID-19 has been great — despite vaccines and reopening, 2021 still saw more damage and human loss than 2020. 

TheStreet Recommends

"In 2021, economies around the globe made great progress towards recovery and reopening," he wrote. "However, much remains to be done as the recovery was uneven, incomplete and often interrupted by new virus outbreaks and scares."

But amid wider vaccination and a better understanding of the virus, the investment bank's prediction is that the pandemic will finally be put behind us in 2022. The energy market, too, will react accordingly: J.P. Morgan predicts $86 a barrel for crude and $90 a barrel for Brent by the end of 2022. Emerging market stocks, meanwhile, are expected to rise by as much as 18%.

"As the recovery runs its course, markets will begin adjusting to tighter monetary conditions, a process that will likely inject volatility," Kolanovic wrote.

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
AAPLSFIXPFE

Stocks Edge Higher After Two-Day Rally, Wall Street Looks to Inflation Data

VanEck Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
BTSC

Bitcoin Volatility Provides a Wild Ride for Investors

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Extends Gains, With $3 Trillion Value in Sight, As Nikkei Reports iPhone Production Slump

Roku Lead
INVESTING
ROKUAMZNGOOGL

Buy Roku Stock After Its New Deal With Alphabet’s YouTube?

Inflation Lead
MARKETS

10-Year Treasury Auction Sees Solid Demand As Inflation Data Looms, Growth Bets Accelerate

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING
BLKSTT.PRD

BlackRock Take $2 Trillion in Assets Out of State Street's Custodial Control

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Why Brazil's Nubank Could Be One of the Biggest IPOs This Year

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Crypto Executives Warn Congress About 'Chilling' Regulation