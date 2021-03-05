COVID Tester Fulgent Higher on Earnings Beat and Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) - Get Report shares were higher on Friday after the provider of large-scale COVID-19 testing services, beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Temple City, Calif., company at last check were rising 1.7% to $87.

Fulgent Genetics swung to adjusted earnings of $6.20 a share from a loss of 4 cents in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus called for earnings of $3.94 a share.

Revenue totaled $295 million, up from $8.4 million a year earlier and beating the FactSet consensus of $199.5 million.

The company delivered about 2 million billable tests in the quarter.

Looking ahead, company expects to generate revenue of at least $325 million in the first quarter.

It forecasts full-year 2021 revenue of about $800 million, growth of 90% from 2020.

Fulgent Genetics expects about $70 million of 2021's sales to come from next-generation-sequencing testing, with the remaining $730 million coming from non-NGS testing.

FactSet's consensus calls for first-quarter revenue of $287.9 million and full-year revenue of $708.6 million.

"While we did not envision 2020 to unfold in the way that it did, I am proud of our team for supporting the pivot of our business to rapidly scale to become one of the top providers of COVID-19 testing in the country," Ming Hsieh, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Hsieh said that although the majority of the company's business was "from COVID-19 testing, we believe we have laid a very strong foundation for continued growth in the years ahead."

In December, the company said that it had extended its contract to provide daily COVID-19 testing to New York City public-school students throughout the 2021 school year.