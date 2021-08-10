TheStreet home
Why Jim Cramer Likes Clean Energy
FuelCell, Plug Power Shares Rise as Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill

Hydrogen stocks FuelCell and Plug Power rise Tuesday as the Senate passes the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that provides aid to the hydrogen industry.
Hydrogen stocks, such as FuelCell Energy  (FCEL) - Get Report and Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report rose Tuesday, as the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that offers billions of dollars of aid to the hydrogen industry.

Under the legislation, the federal government would create a clean hydrogen strategy and invest billions of dollars to lay the foundation for a nationwide hydrogen network, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The Energy Department would take new steps to deploy hydrogen technology and facilitate a hydrogen economy, including funding several regional production and consumption hubs,” S&P said.

Further, the bill would focus the federal program squarely on developing clean hydrogen, reflecting the imperative to produce only low- and no-carbon supplies, S&P said.

“Nearly all hydrogen produced in the U.S. today is through steam methane reformation of natural gas, a process that releases carbon dioxide,” according to S&P

FuelCell stock recently traded at $7.45, up 3.2% at last check. It has plunged 74% over the past six months amid concern that hydrogen power was overhyped.

Plug stock recently traded at $29.15, up 3.4% at last check, and has tanked 57% in the last six months.

In June, FuelCell reported quarterly results that missed analyst estimates.

For the quarter ended April 30 the Danbury, Conn., company reported a loss of 6 cents a share, narrowed from the loss of 7 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $14 million fell 26% from $18.9 million a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast a net loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $18.9 million.

