FuelCell Energy, United Airlines, Travelers - Thursday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include FuelCell Energy, United Airlines, Boston Scientific and Baker Hughes.

Stock futures traded higher Thursday as Wall Street looked for higher fiscal spending and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. FuelCell Energy FCEL | Down 5.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report fell in premarket trading after the power-equipment maker posted a fourth-quarter loss of $18.9 million, or 8 cents a share, on $17 million of revenue. Analysts expected a loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $17 million.

2. United Airlines UAL | Down 2.1%

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report fell Thursday after the carrier's fourth-quarter loss widened as the coronavirus eroded travel demand.

United Airlines reported a loss of $1.9 billion, or $6.39 a share, on revenue of $3.41 billion, compared with analyst estimates of loss of $6.13 a share and revenue of $3.42 billion.

The carrier’s full-year net loss of $7.07 billion was the largest since 2005, according to FactSet.

3. Travelers TRV | Up 3.1%

Travelers (TRV) - Get Report stock traded higher premarket on Thursday after the company posted fourth quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.

Travelers earned $4.91 a share on revenue of $8.4 billion, compared with analyst estimates of earnings of $3.18 a share and revenue of $7.2 billion.

4. Boston Scientific BSX | Up 0.7%

Shares of Boston Scientific (BSX) - Get Report were higher after it agreed to buy Preventice Solutions, the closely held provider of mobile cardiac health solutions and services, for up to $1.23 billion.

The terms include an up-front payment of $925 million and as much as $300 million of potential milestone payments.

5. Baker Hughes BKR | Up 1.3%

Shares of Baker Hughes (BKR) rose on Thursday even after the oilfield services major reported lower-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter earnings as it continued to recover from a slump in oil and gas prices due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Baker Hughes reported adjusted earnings of 7 cents a share on revenue of $5.5 billion, compared with analyst estimates of earnings of 17 cents a share and revenue of $5.4 billion.