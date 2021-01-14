TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

FuelCell Drops as J.P. Morgan Cuts Stock to Sell on Valuation

FuelCell was cut to sell at J.P. Morgan on valuation. The stock had more than quadrupled in 2020. And in 2021 through Wednesday it had risen 71%.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of power equipment maker FuelCell Energy  (FCEL) - Get Report dropped Thursday after JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded the stock to the equivalent of sell.

Coster has a $10 price target on the Danbury, Conn., company. FuelCell shares at last check dropped 11% to $17.01. 

The stock had more than quadrupled in 2020. And in 2021 through Wednesday it had risen 71%. "We think the stock is richly valued here," Coster said. 

In the same note, Coster initiated coverage of peer hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report with a hold rating and a $60 price target. 

That also indicates downside: Plug Power recently traded at $65.69, down 5.5%.

J.P Morgan also sees Plug as overvalued since the stock jumped by more than a factor of 10 in 2020 and has doubled this year.

Last week, South Korean conglomerate SK Group said it would invest $1.5 billion in Plug Power, with SK receiving 51.4 million PLUG shares at $29.29 each.

On Tuesday, Plug Power and French carmaker Renault  (RNLSY)  unveiled a joint venture for hydrogen-powered vans in Europe.

The joint venture in 2021 will start commercializing fuel-cell light commercial vehicles in Europe with pilot fleet deployments.

These recent partnerships, Coster said, "give us confidence in the 2024 targets of $1.2 billion sales [and] $250 million in adjusted Ebitda." 

JPMorgan Chase Lead
INVESTING

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo Rise Ahead of Earnings Reports

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

AMD Cut to Underperform at BMO on Intel CEO Change

Even if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election in November, it's unlikely to reduce pressures on Chinese and American cross-border investments, a new report says. Photo: AP
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record as Biden Set to Unveil Massive Spending Package

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Down After Forecast of Sales Drop, Thinner Pretax Margin

Taco Bell Potatoes Lead
INVESTING

Yum Brands Rises on Taco Bell Tie Up With Beyond Meat

Amazon Partner Plug Power's Earnings Miss Target
INVESTING

Plug Power Slides as J.P. Morgan Says It's 'Fully Valued'

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Delta, Tesla, Plug Power, Stock Market Thursday

Fitbit Facing Criminal Investigation Over Theft of Trade Secrets -- Report
INVESTING

Fitbit Closes $2.1 Billion Google Merger; DOJ Says Antitrust Probe Continues