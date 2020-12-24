TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes FuboTV, Vista Outdoor and PayPal.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, downgrading, changing price targets on, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform by a Cowen analyst who said President-elect Joe Biden's gun-control plans will likely spark demand for guns and ammunition. Analyst Gautam Khanna also raised his share-price target on Vista Outdoor to $33 from $29.

Downgrade

Cybersecurity provider FireEye (FEYE) - Get Report was downgraded by analysts at Truist to hold from buy with a $17 price target. FireEye said it was the subject of a sophisticated cyberattack, the analysts noted. The company uncovered a widespread cyberattack that affected thousands of private and public organizations.

FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report was downgraded to market perform from outperform by a BMO Capital analyst who raised concern about the streaming-TV platform's valuation following its recent gains. Analyst Daniel Salmon also raised his share-price target for the company to $50 from $33.

Initiate Coverage

R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez initiated coverage of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report with a buy rating and $35 price target, saying he was impressed with the electric vehicle maker's full-size pickup truck, the Endurance, as the commercial transportation market is growing fast.

Price-Target Change

Price targets on Square (SQ) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report were raised at Deutsche Bank as the investment firm's analyst expects faster adoption of e-commerce and mobile-payment services due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma raised his price target for Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report by $25 to $185 a share after the connected fitness equipment maker agreed to buy rival Precor for $420 million.