TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer 'Wouldn't Mess With' fuboTV Stock After Earnings
Jim Cramer 'Wouldn't Mess With' fuboTV Stock After Earnings
Publish date:

FuboTV Stock Upstream After Report: What Wall Street Is Saying

FuboTV reported strong second-quarter revenue and total subscribers. Here's the Wall Street reaction.
Author:

Shares of FuboTV  (FUBO) - Get Report jumped after analysts praised the television-streaming service's report of revenue and total subscribers in the second quarter.

FuboTV shares at last check were 15% higher at $32.95. 

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter rates the company outperform with a $53 price target.

FuboTV delivered a "praiseworthy" beat and raise while it "soared over" its revenue and subscriber forecasts for the quarter, he said. 

"Right now the focus is subscriber growth, and the company is showing that it can adeptly expand its base while growing average revenue per user, particularly ad ARPU, while keeping expenses under control," Pachter wrote.

BMO Capital's Daniel Salmon raised his price target to $30 from $25 while maintaining his market perform rating.

TheStreet Recommends

"[N]ow that product roadmap features gambling innovations like Live Sync, the likelihood of success is rising," he said.

Want a Good Investment? ACCO Now: Real Money's Paul Price

Roth Capital rates the New York company buy while raising its price target to $45 from $42. 

The investment firm says the company's increased its guidance despite the potential for higher costs. That means FuboTV has confidence that better engagement will help it hold on to customers and strengthen advertising revenue, he said. 

Evercore ISI's Shweta Khajuria rates the company outperform and raised the price target to $40 from $33.90. The analyst expects FuboTV's new gambling feature will be a key differentiator for the company. 

FuboTV reported a second-quarter net loss of 68 cents a share on revenue of $130.9 million. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a loss of 49 cents a share on revenue of $121.4 million.

Upstart Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Upstart Shares Jump as Analysts Laud AI-Lending Progress

Unity Software Technologies Lead
INVESTING

Unity Software Surges as Earnings Beat Drives Price Target Hikes

Joby Aviation Lead
INVESTING

Joby Aviation Stock Rises in First Trade After SPAC Merger

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as U.S. Consumer Inflation Moderates in July

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Stock Higher as China 737 MAX Test Flight Raises Certification Hopes

30 Ways the World Is Taking Bold Climate Action
PERSONAL FINANCE

30 Ways the World Is Taking Bold Climate Action

FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Closed Higher, Upgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

FirstEnergy Reportedly Looks to Sell Transmission Stake for $2.5 Billion

Bitcoins stacked high
BITCOIN

Bitcoin Rises, Recovering Year-to-Date Losses, as Investors Resume Buying