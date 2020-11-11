TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

FuboTV Soars on Surging Revenue, Raised Guidance

FuboTV rose after the streaming platform reported third-quarter revenue jumped and it raised its guidance.
Author:
Publish date:

FuboTV  (FUBO)  shares climbed on Wednesday after the television streaming platform reported a jump in third-quarter revenue and raised its guidance, boosted by sports, a busy news cycle, and Hollywood's fall entertainment.

Shares of the New York company at last check were climbing 23% to $19.21.

Revenue rose 47% to $61.2 million, while FactSet's consensus analyst forecast called for $54.3 million. Subscription revenue added 64% to $53.4 million and advertising revenue well more than doubled to $7.5 million. 

FuboTV, which made its market debut last month, reported its net loss widened to $72.7 million, or $1.65 a share, from $6.2 million, or 25 cents, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus called for a loss of 62 cents a share.

Total content hours streamed by FuboTV users (paid and free trial) in the quarter increased 83% year-over-year to 133.3 million.

"A heavy sports calendar, busy news cycle and Hollywood’s fall entertainment season delivered many viewing options for consumers," David Gandler, co-founder and chief executive of FuboTV, said in a statement.

In recent months, sports have returned despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company said. That's driven increased subscriber growth, viewership and ad revenue.

As a result, the company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance and now expects a range of $80 million to $85 million, a 51% to 60% increase year-over-year. The FactSet consensus calls for revenue of $81.7 million.

FuboTV also expects to end the fourth quarter with 500,000 to 510,000 paid subscribers, up 58% to 62% from a year earlier.

Full year 2020 revenue is expected to be $244 million to $248 million, up 65% from a year earlier and above the FactSet estimate of $238 million. 

Full year 2021 revenue is expected to be $415 million to 435 million, up 70% year-over-year. FactSet's consensus is $425.1 million.

Earlier this year, FuboTV said it would merge with FaceBank Group, a virtual entertainment company, in a deal that valued the company at $700 million. 

Pre-approved Mortgage Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Mortgage Rates Hit Record Low 2.98% - MBA

Jim Cramer Katherine Ross Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Treat Any Negative Market Reaction to Trump Election Disputes as a Buying Opportunity

Decorations at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Alibaba Singles Day Sales Hit Record High $75 Billion As Event Closes in Beijing

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher as Tech Shares Post Rebound

Hot Tip: Tapestry CEO Hops on the Phone Amid 12% Stock Price Downdraft
INVESTING

Tapestry Lifted to Outperform at Cowen on Coach Strength

Five Prime Therapeutics Lead
STOCKS

Five Prime Therapeutics Rises After Positive Cancer Drug Trial

Don't Be Surprised By Chipotle's Guidance for Higher Costs, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Chipotle Mexican Grill Will Launch First Digital-Only Restaurant

Datadog, Cloud-Monitoring-Software Firm, Debuts Above IPO Target Range
INVESTING

Datadog Slumps Despite Beating Q3 Estimates: What Wall Street Is Saying